Sentry for Open Source

If it wasn’t clear before, we ❤️ Open Source

The Best Software is Open Source.

Sentry was founded on open source principles and we strive to build as much as possible in the open. You'll find nearly all of the code that powers Sentry — including sentry.io — on GitHub. As part of our continued commitment to open source, we're always looking for ways to contribute more to the community.

If you've got a great open source project that could use the power of Sentry, we're happy to help. Apply for a free Sentry account for your open source project.

Psst. make sure it's released under a friendly license like Apache or MIT.

Open-Source Sponsorship Plan

  • 5 million errors
  • 100 million transactions
  • 10GB Attatchments
  • 100,000 replays
  • Business features
  • No term limit
  • Can enable OD budget

Learn more about Sentry for Good.

Organization Information

Your project's GitHub repository, if available. Please link directly to your license.

A brief description of your project, or any other details to help the application process.

