Sentry for Open Source

If it wasn’t clear before, we ❤️ Open Source
Sentry was founded on open source principles and we strive to build as much as possible in the open. You'll find nearly all of the code that powers Sentry — including sentry.io — on GitHub. As part of our continued commitment to open source, we're always looking for ways to contribute more to the community.
If you've got a great open source project that could use the power of Sentry, we're happy to help. Apply for a free Sentry account for your open source project.
Psst. make sure it's released under a friendly license like Apache or MIT.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.