Sentry for Open Source

The Best Software is Open Source.

Sentry was founded on open source principles and we strive to build as much as possible in the open. You'll find nearly all of the code that powers Sentry — including sentry.io — on GitHub. As part of our continued commitment to open source, we're always looking for ways to contribute more to the community.

If you've got a great open source project that could use the power of Sentry, we're happy to help. Apply for a free Sentry account for your open source project.

Psst. make sure it's released under a friendly license like Apache or MIT.

Open-Source Sponsorship Plan

5 million errors

100 million transactions

10GB Attatchments

100,000 replays

Business features

No term limit

Can enable OD budget

