Profiling provides code-level insights into your application performance in production — so you can get to the line of code or function that’s causing a slowdown.
Drill into the exact functions and lines of code causing a performance issue without writing manual tests or searching through spans.
Sentry profiles code in every environment your application is running on so you can quickly see which functions are contributing to a slow span – so you can fix what’s urgent faster.
Visualize call stacks as a flame graph to identify hot code paths consuming the most resources. Improve user experience and reduce infrastructure costs by optimizing slow code that causes long load times and UI jank.
Get alerted on performance issues like JSON or image decoding on the main thread that can cause jank or dropped frames for users. See a full stack trace and function evidence to debug the exact problem – then triage, assign, and resolve directly from your issues feed.
No agents or custom instrumentation needed. 5 lines of code is all it takes to get started.
Connect higher-level transaction views with function-level details in a profile to see where and why slowdowns are happening in your code.
Fix bottlenecks to reduce time-to-execution of requests. Track the direct impact on your app performance all in one tool – using Sentry’s performance metrics and dashboards.
Quickly diagnose a performance issue and start fixing the issue in your existing workflow – whether it’s in Slack, GitHub, or another tool/interface.
Profiling gives code-level insight into your application performance in a variety of environments, including in production. By periodically capturing information about the code running in your app during a performance transaction, Sentry’s Profiling tool helps pinpoint the exact functions in your code that are consuming excessive CPU and causing performance problems – whether it’s loading screen issues or stuttering scrolls for the frontend user, or heavy infrastructure costs on the backend – so you can take action and fix them quickly.
Profiling supports Python, Node, PHP (includes Laravel and Symfony), Ruby, Android, iOS, React Native, and Browser JavaScript SDKs.
Core performance monitoring functionality like Tracing gives you a high-level overview of your system’s performance, relying on transactions to tell you what is slow and to measure how long it takes. Profiling helps you understand why it’s slow at the code-level, pinpointing the exact file/line number causing the slow request.
Think of profiling as taking a magnifying glass to a transaction or span and seeing exactly what’s happening in the app while that transaction or span is captured. The additional context provided by a profile associated with a transaction can help you quickly debug and fix your performance issue.
Read more about how Profiling complements Tracing and improves your Performance experience here.
You’ll first have to enable performance monitoring in your app (which takes just 5 lines of code). Profiling hooks into the existing performance transactions in your app so there is no additional work to integrate beyond just enabling profiling in the SDK configuration.
The cost of Profiling is based on a unit consumption model that allows customers to pay for only what they need. Please check out our pricing page for details.
With support for every major language, Sentry lets you catch performance bottlenecks and fix them quickly – without manually stitching together user transactions.
