Core performance monitoring functionality like Tracing gives you a high-level overview of your system’s performance, relying on transactions to tell you what is slow and to measure how long it takes. Profiling helps you understand why it’s slow at the code-level, pinpointing the exact file/line number causing the slow request.

Think of profiling as taking a magnifying glass to a transaction or span and seeing exactly what’s happening in the app while that transaction or span is captured. The additional context provided by a profile associated with a transaction can help you quickly debug and fix your performance issue.

