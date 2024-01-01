React Native Crash Reporting and Performance Monitoring

Crashlytics is a lightweight, mobile-only tool that only reports critical crash rates for Android. It does not offer deep context into issues with suspect commits, codeowners, and automatic non-fatal error capture; holistic monitoring from frontend to backend; or collaboration tools like issue triage or assignment. Unlike Sentry, Crashlytics does not offer support for React Native out-of-the-box.

Sentry is a fullstack error and performance monitoring solution that provides actionable insights into crashes across devices and app versions as well as powerful collaboration tools, helping teams troubleshoot and resolve issues faster. Unlike Crashlytics, Sentry provides out-of-the-box support for React Native. Learn more.