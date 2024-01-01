a healthy app growing big in the sentry garden, while a smaller mobile app withers away

Outgrown Crashlytics?

Crashlytics might work if you are just starting out, but as your team and users grow, its limited customization, superficial context, and cumbersome workflows will slow you down. Switch to Sentry as a Crashlytics alternative for mobile crash reporting and monitoring that grows with you.

Sentry vs Crashlytics: Get meaningful alerts

Create custom issue and metric alerts to get notified when it really matters. Integrate with Slack, PagerDuty, and other key applications to get alerted wherever you work with all the info you need to resolve issues fast.

Gain complete visibility

Don’t waste time comparing logs or second guessing. Get accurate, real-time insight into errors, crashes, and performance issues by device type, OS, and release. As a Crashlytics alternative, Sentry helps you resolve issues fast with deep, actionable context, including breadcrumbs, screenshots, stack traces, and suspect commits. Crashlytics provides only limited stack traces.

Save time with efficient workflows

Crashlytics doesn’t provide tools for triaging, prioritizing, or assigning issues. It also lacks deep integrations with Jira, GitHub, and other apps. Sentry has two-way integrations with all your favorite source code, project management, and deployment apps, giving you the context you need to solve bugs and issues without checking other tools. With codeowners and suspect commits, find the right person to handle a bug fast, and auto-assign issues for quicker resolution.

Boost your app ratings

Identify and solve mobile application performance issues, like long app start times, janky frame rendering, and slow HTTP requests, before they impact your customer’s experience. With Distributed Tracing, identify backend issues that may affect mobile performance, without consulting other tools or engineers.

Find and fix performance bottlenecks

Get code-level insight into how your application performs in production environments on real user devices with Profiling. Find the root cause of slowdowns and issues consuming excessive CPU and affecting application performance on your user’s mobile device.

Get source map support for React Native

Voted the top crash reporting solution among React Native developers, Sentry provides auto instrumentation for React Native, including source map support to automatically get unminified stack traces. Crashlytics does not provide auto instrumentation for React Native or source map support.

Move to Jetpack Compose and SwiftUI

Make the switch to building declarative UI for native apps. Sentry’s integration automatically captures user interactions as breadcrumbs and transactions, so you can quickly understand and solve any related issues. Crashlytics does not offer support for these toolkits.

“We had been using Firebase's Crashlytics to get insights into app crashes that our users are facing. Crashlytics, however, does not support source maps from React Native, so it was always difficult trying to understand exactly where a crash originated from and what change might've introduced it. Sentry makes it easy to identify new crashes and where they are coming from, as well as how stable the app is across versions.”

Frikkie Snyman
Tech Lead at Relive

Sentry

Crashlytics

Android and iOS support
Yes
Yes
Jetpack Compose and SwiftUI support
Yes
No
React Native support
Yes
No
Flutter support
Yes
Yes
Unity support
Yes
Yes
.NET MAUI support
Yes
No
Xamarin support
Yes
No
Performance monitoring
Yes
Yes
Breadcrumbs
Yes
Yes
Real-time crash and error monitoring
Yes
No
Profiling
Yes
No
Screenshots
Yes
No
Suspect commits
Yes
No
User Screenshots
Yes
No
Ownership rules
Yes
No
Two-way integrations with JIRA, Github, and other key tools
Yes
No

