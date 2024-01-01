Crashlytics might work if you are just starting out, but as your team and users grow, its limited customization, superficial context, and cumbersome workflows will slow you down. Switch to Sentry as a Crashlytics alternative for mobile crash reporting and monitoring that grows with you.
Create custom issue and metric alerts to get notified when it really matters. Integrate with Slack, PagerDuty, and other key applications to get alerted wherever you work with all the info you need to resolve issues fast.LEARN MORE ABOUT ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS
Don’t waste time comparing logs or second guessing. Get accurate, real-time insight into errors, crashes, and performance issues by device type, OS, and release. As a Crashlytics alternative, Sentry helps you resolve issues fast with deep, actionable context, including breadcrumbs, screenshots, stack traces, and suspect commits. Crashlytics provides only limited stack traces.READ ABOUT CRASH REPORTING
Crashlytics doesn’t provide tools for triaging, prioritizing, or assigning issues. It also lacks deep integrations with Jira, GitHub, and other apps. Sentry has two-way integrations with all your favorite source code, project management, and deployment apps, giving you the context you need to solve bugs and issues without checking other tools. With codeowners and suspect commits, find the right person to handle a bug fast, and auto-assign issues for quicker resolution.LEARN MORE ABOUT OWNERSHIP RULES
Identify and solve mobile application performance issues, like long app start times, janky frame rendering, and slow HTTP requests, before they impact your customer’s experience. With Distributed Tracing, identify backend issues that may affect mobile performance, without consulting other tools or engineers.LEARN MORE ABOUT PERFORMANCE MONITORING
Get code-level insight into how your application performs in production environments on real user devices with Profiling. Find the root cause of slowdowns and issues consuming excessive CPU and affecting application performance on your user’s mobile device.READ MORE ABOUT PROFILING
Voted the top crash reporting solution among React Native developers, Sentry provides auto instrumentation for React Native, including source map support to automatically get unminified stack traces. Crashlytics does not provide auto instrumentation for React Native or source map support.READ MORE ABOUT SOURCE MAPS
Make the switch to building declarative UI for native apps. Sentry’s integration automatically captures user interactions as breadcrumbs and transactions, so you can quickly understand and solve any related issues. Crashlytics does not offer support for these toolkits.
Learn more about Jetpack Compose and Swift UI.
