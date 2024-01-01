Spring Boot Error Monitoring

Debug Spring Boot apps and prevent crashes across your entire stack with Sentry. Improve your Spring Boot monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can triage errors and prioritize live issues.
Grab the Sentry Java SDK:
<dependency> <groupId>io.sentry</groupId> <artifactId>sentry-spring-boot-starter</artifactId> <version>7.1.0</version> </dependency>
Configure your DSN in
application.properties:
sentry.dsn=https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
See details like filename and line number so you never have to guess. Filter and group Spring Boot exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise. Monitor errors at scale without impacting throughput in production.
Expose the important events that led to each Java exception: debug logs, network requests, database queries, past errors.
Learn in which version a bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release. Add commit data to automatically suggest an owner of each Spring Boot error and instantly send deploy emails.
Triage quickly based on specific parameters like HTTP request, workflow stage, and hostname for each issue.
Set custom tags to recreate the error environment relevant to your app, business, and users.
Find answers to key questions: What version of JVM was the application running? In which app release did the Java bug occur?
When Spring Boot is configured to generate Git information every event triggered by Sentry will have a release field set to the current Git commit ID that will enable Monitor Release Health Sentry feature. More details here.
