Spring Boot Error Monitoring

Debug Spring Boot apps and prevent crashes across your entire stack with Sentry. Improve your Spring Boot monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can triage errors and prioritize live issues.

Getting Started is Simple

Grab the Sentry Java SDK:

<dependency>
  <groupId>io.sentry</groupId>
  <artifactId>sentry-spring-boot-starter</artifactId>
  <version>7.1.0</version>
</dependency>

Configure your DSN in application.properties:

sentry.dsn=https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Spring Boot Error Monitoring with Complete Stack Traces

See details like filename and line number so you never have to guess. Filter and group Spring Boot exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise. Monitor errors at scale without impacting throughput in production.

Fill In the Blanks About Spring Boot Errors

Expose the important events that led to each Java exception: debug logs, network requests, database queries, past errors.

Resolve Spring Boot Errors With Max Efficiency, Not Max Effort

Learn in which version a bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release. Add commit data to automatically suggest an owner of each Spring Boot error and instantly send deploy emails.

Sentry character illustration

Manage releases with Sentry

”Sentry's high-quality tooling helps Disney+ maintain high-quality service to its tens of millions of global subscribers.”

Andrew Hay
Director of Engineering at Disney Streaming Services

Is your data secure? You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about privacy

See the Full Picture of Any Spring Boot Exception

Triage quickly based on specific parameters like HTTP request, workflow stage, and hostname for each issue.

Set custom tags to recreate the error environment relevant to your app, business, and users.

Find answers to key questions: What version of JVM was the application running? In which app release did the Java bug occur?

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

When Spring Boot is configured to generate Git information every event triggered by Sentry will have a release field set to the current Git commit ID that will enable Monitor Release Health Sentry feature. More details here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

Improve your 99% latency with 1% effort.
Try Sentry’s Java monitoring today.

