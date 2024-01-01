Version 1.0.0 of This Agreement was created on December 30, 2019 .

This CCPA Addendum (this “Addendum”) dated as of December 30th, 2019 (the “Addendum Effective Date”) is incorporated into and forms a part of the Sentry Terms of Service located at https://sentry.io/terms (the “Agreement”) entered into by and between Functional Software, Inc. dba Sentry (“Sentry”) and and the customer that electronically accepts or otherwise agrees or opts-in to this CCPA (“Customer”).

The parties acknowledge and agree that Sentry is a service provider for the purposes of the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) and is receiving personal information from Customer pursuant to the Agreement for a business purpose. Sentry does not and will not sell any such personal information. Sentry will not retain, use or disclose any personal information provided by Customer pursuant to the Agreement except as necessary for the specific purpose of performing the services for Customer pursuant to the Agreement, or otherwise as set forth in the Agreement or as permitted by the CCPA. The terms “personal information,” “service provider,” “sale,” and “sell” are as defined in Section 1798.140 of the CCPA. Sentry certifies that it understands the restrictions of this paragraph.