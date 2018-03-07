Version 1.0.0 of This Agreement was created on March 7, 2018 .

PLEASE READ THIS NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT CAREFULLY AND INDICATE YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF ITS TERMS BEFORE VIEWING, ACCESSING, DOWNLOADING, OR PRINTING ANY MATERIALS FROM THIS SITE.

THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT (“AGREEMENT”) GOVERN YOUR RIGHTS TO ACCESS AND USE ANY OF THE MATERIALS CONTAINED IN THE “PROTECTED AREA” OF THIS WEBSITE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, SOC 2 REPORTS), AS MAY BE UPDATED FROM TIME TO TIME IN SENTRY’S SOLE DISCRETION (COLLECTIVELY, THE “CONFIDENTIAL MATERIALS”), UNLESS YOU AND SENTRY HAVE EXECUTED A SEPARATE WRITTEN NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT WHICH COVERS THE CONFIDENTIAL MATERIALS.

Sentry is willing to provide access to the Confidential Materials to you and your company (collectively, “You”) only if You accept all the terms contained in this Agreement. By viewing, accessing, downloading, printing, or otherwise using the Confidential Materials (regardless of whether or not you have clicked “I Agree”, below, or otherwise indicated your acceptance in some other fashion), You indicate that You understand this Agreement and accept all of its terms and conditions, and that You have the requisite authority to bind Your company/organization to all of the terms and conditions contained herein. If You do not accept all the terms and conditions of this Agreement, then Sentry is unwilling to provide You or Your company with access to the Confidential Materials, and any access or use of such Confidential Materials without accepting all the terms and conditions of this Agreement may subject You and Your company to legal liability. If You are accepting this Agreement in your capacity as an employee, consultant or agent of a company or other organization, You represent that you are an employee, consultant or agent of that company/organization, and that You have the authority to bind that company/organization to the terms of this Agreement.

This Agreement is entered into as of the earlier of (i) the date upon which You click “I Agree”, below, or (ii) the date on which You access or use any of the Confidential Materials (the “Effective Date”). You understand and agree that You may use the Confidential Materials solely for the purpose of confirming Sentry’s compliance with relevant SOC2 requirements in relation to establishing or maintaining a customer-vendor relationship with Sentry (the “Business Purpose”), and for no other purpose.

In consideration of Sentry’s disclosure of the Confidential Materials to You, You agree as follows: