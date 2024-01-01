Cross-Project Issues

(Available in the Business Plan)

Siloing your Issues into separate projects isn’t ideal. That’s
why Sentry lets you see them all in one place.

Try Sentry For FreeSee the docs

All issues, one place

Your time is too valuable to spend it flitting between projects. Quickly navigate your errors or performance issues across multiple projects in a single view.

Filter your visibility

See all Issues across your entire organization, or select a handful of related projects to surface correlated trouble spots. Filter for projects, environments, and your date range of choice.

We do other cool things too

BreadcrumbsContextCross Project IssuesCustom QueriesDashboardsDistributed TracingOwnersReleasesStacktrace
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.