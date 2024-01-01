Resources

Ruby Garbage Collection, A People's History

VideoRubyTalk
Ruby Garbage Collection, A People's History

Watch on YouTube

C Ruby’s garbage collector has come a long way since the good old days of Ruby 1.8. In this talk, Nate Berkopec (who maintains Sentry’s Ruby SDK) walks through over 20 years of GC history in the C Ruby runtime, and along the way discusses the key features that were added with each Ruby version.

This talk is a general introduction and discussion of concepts in garbage collection in high-level languages. In addition to the above, Nate covers:

  • The 5 (!) different GC algorithms C Ruby has used since 1.8
  • Copy-on-write optimization
  • Possible Optimizations for the future

This talk is intended for developers who have never really thought about these topics before, but have a few years of Ruby experience under their belt. Includes ten minutes of Q&A at the end.

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.