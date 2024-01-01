Resources

Maximize App Performance by Optimizing Web Fonts

PDFSentryPerformanceTalk

Lazar’s slides for his “Maximize App Performance by Optimizing Web Fonts” talk. Presented at the Toronto.js meetup on July 27, 2023.

The Toronto.js meetup wasn’t recorded, but Lazar gave roughly the same talk in a workshop format on Vue.js Live Conference. You can watch the workshop on this link.

