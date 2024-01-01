Resources

Debugging React Native Apps End-to-End: AMA with Experts from Meta and Sentry

DemoLivestream

With React Native, you can create native apps for Android, iOS, and more, in less time with less code. But debugging cross-platform apps can be challenging. In this AMA, hear tips and best practices from React Native experts, including developers from Meta and Expo.

Nicola, Alex, Cedric, and Krystof covered:

  • Strategies for identifying and resolving crashes in React Native apps
  • Developer tooling in React Native today and how it relates to web development
  • Future plans for React Native, including Metro and the New Architecture

Featuring

  • Nicola Corti

  • Alex Hunt

  • Krystof Woldrich

  • Lazar Nikolov

    Developer Advocate, Sentry

  • Cedric van Putten

