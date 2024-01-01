Resources

Monitoring 101 for React Developers - React Advanced 2023 Workshop

DemoLivestreamReactEvent

If finding errors in your frontend project is like searching for a needle in a code haystack, then Sentry error monitoring can be your metal detector. Learn the basics of error monitoring with Sentry. Whether you are running a React, Angular, Vue, or just “vanilla” JavaScript, see how Sentry can help you find the who, what, when and where behind errors in your frontend project.

This workshop took place on Oct 16, 2023 at React Advanced London.

Featuring

  • Sarah Guthals

    Director of DevRel, Sentry

  • Lazar Nikolov

    Developer Advocate, Sentry

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.