Resources

Debugging your Next.js project with Sentry

Event
Share on Twitter.
Share on Facebook.
Share on LinkedIn.

Featuring

  • Sarah Guthals
    Director of DevRel, Sentry

Sign Up

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Join us as we show how to get started with Sentry with your Next.js app. In this live workshop we’ll walk through the Sentry basics, how to identify a few Next.js specific issues, and whether an error occurred on the client or server.

This session covers:

  • Connecting your source code to view un-minified stack traces
  • Adding event context with custom tags
  • Setting up effective issue assignment and alerting
  • Connecting frontend and backend errors
  • Viewing video-like playbacks with Session Replay

And get your questions answered live in this session. You can submit your questions now or ask during the event.

    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.