Debugging your Next.js project with Sentry

Join us as we show how to get started with Sentry with your Next.js app. In this live workshop we’ll walk through the Sentry basics, how to identify a few Next.js specific issues, and whether an error occurred on the client or server.

This session covers:

Connecting your source code to view un-minified stack traces

Adding event context with custom tags

Setting up effective issue assignment and alerting

Connecting frontend and backend errors

Viewing video-like playbacks with Session Replay

And get your questions answered live in this session. You can submit your questions now or ask during the event.