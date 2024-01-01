Resources

Discover by Sentry

PDFSentryDiscover

To get the right answer, you have to ask the right question. Enter Discover, Sentry’s new query builder. It helps you analyze raw event data across your application.

For example, if you want to understand which parts of your code are responsible for triggering the most errors, use Discover to analyze everything from errors by release to slowest transactions by end user.

Download file

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.