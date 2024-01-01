Resources

Engineering an Open Company

VideoOpen SourceTalk
Engineering an Open Company

Watch on YouTube

As software engineers we’re fundamentally builders. Whether its for business or just as a hobby, we set out to solve problems through code. Sentry is another story of that simple idea, but one that has continued over the better part of a decade. In this talk from PyCon Belarus ‘17, Sentry founder and CTO David Cramer talks about how Sentry was started as an unambitious side project and grew into the open source, venture-backed business it is today. Additionally he covers what it’s taken to build a company as an extremely technical software engineer, including lessons learned along the way.

Featuring

  • David Cramer

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.