3 Ways to Group Similar Issues

Armin Ronacher (Director of Engineering) walks you through Sentry’s Grouping and Fingerprinting capabilities.

During this workshop, we dive into:

  • How historical issues can be merged together
  • Programmatically group new issues that are similar using Fingerprint Rules
  • Learn how to use SDK Fingerprinting to match issues

1:46 – How Grouping works at Sentry
5:02 – How to improve stack trace Grouping
9:26 – Server-side Fingerprint rules
27:02 – SDK-side Fingerprint rules
34:29 – Q & A with Armin

