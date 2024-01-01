Resources

Logging and Errors and Metrics, Oh My!

As engineers, we build pretty cool apps. Once users start using our cool apps… well, we run into the fun process of discovering errors. Keeping track of these issues can get messy, getting alerted is stressful, and measuring it can provide you with an overwhelming amount of information. So, how do we combine all these things to make our cool apps work even better than before? In this talk, Sentry Dev Evangelist Chloe Condon dives into logging, errors, and metrics (oh my!).

