Performance Monitoring by Sentry

Built for the developer, Sentry’s performance monitoring cuts the guesswork out of figuring out what’s slowing down your application performance. Instead of digging through performance metrics, you’ll see the exact lines of code slowing down your application in Sentry and get to the root cause faster.
With Sentry’s performance monitoring, you can take action and quickly solve your performance bottlenecks— from app timeouts to frozen frames— before they impact your customers’ app experience. Triage, assign, and resolve performance issues directly in your workflow and get alerted before the bulk of your users are affected.
Just minutes after installing Sentry, you can trace performance issues from the frontend to poor-performing API calls on the backend — and get one unified view of your errors and application performance.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.