Sentry a Rising Star on Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 List

Sentry, the global leader in error tracking, is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners.

The Rising Stars represent young, high-growth, and category-leading companies who have raised less than \$25M to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100. Sentry was celebrated this week in San Francisco at The Cloud 100 Celebration, hosted by Forbes, Bessemer, and Salesforce Ventures and attended by the CEOs of public cloud companies and the CEOs named to the Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of 20 Rising Stars in the cloud,” said Chris Jennings, Sentry co-founder. “With Sentry, every developer can get instant visibility into how their production code affects real users. Error tracking is a huge part of the modern developer stack, and we’re excited to provide an open-source solution that helps product teams continually improve the user experience.”

“This year’s 20 Rising Stars show there is an exciting future ahead for cloud computing and the trillion-dollar software industry,” said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list represents more than \$100B in private enterprise value, and we’re betting these 20 Rising Stars will soon bump that number even higher.” The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list of 20 Rising Stars is available on the Forbes website and appeared in the July 27, 2017 issue of their magazine.