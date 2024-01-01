Session Replay Open Beta AMA

To help you remove the guesswork and fix the issue faster - without rolling your head on your keyboard - join Sentry engineers Bruno Garcia and Josh Ferge along with PM Jasmin Kassas to see what they’ve been building for Session Replay.
During this livestream, the team will dive into Session Replay to share how you can use a video-like reproduction of user interactions on your app to identify, reproduce, and resolve errors and performance issues faster.
Plus, in this session you’ll get:
Sign up and add in your questions now to get them answered during the session.
Software Engineer, Sentry Sentry
Product Marketing Manager, Sentry Sentry
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.