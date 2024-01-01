Session Replay for Developers: Your Shortcut to Faster Troubleshooting

What do you do when stack traces and breadcrumbs aren’t enough to reproduce a bug that is inundating your support team with tickets? Session Replay might be the solution every developer didn’t know they needed. Join Sentry engineer Elias Hussary as he shares how you can use Session Replay from Sentry to watch video-like playbacks of user sessions with code-level insights to confirm and debug errors and performance issues more easily. Plus, he’ll give a sneak peek of new and upcoming features we’ve added to our Session Replay product.
We’ll also have Gus Fune from DIV Brands, Ben Browning from SkillShark, and Josiah McCracken from Boostpoint on the line to share how their engineering teams use Session Replay and what their favorite features are.
This session includes:
Senior Developer
Product Marketing Manager, Sentry Sentry
