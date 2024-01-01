Resources

Source Maps Through the Looking Glass

You’re probably familiar with source maps – they let you debug your original, unminified and untranspiled code in the browser. But ever wonder how they actually work? In this talk at JSConf EU, Sentry VP of Engineering Ben Vinegar does a deep dive into the source map format to see what’s under the hood. He covers source map generation tools and parsers, and looks at how to manipulate source maps directly for fun and profit.

