Supabase & Sentry: Find slow queries and errors in your database

  • Thorsten Schaeff
    Developer Relations, Supabase

  • Lazar Nikolov
    Developer Advocate, Sentry

Supabase is an open source PostgreSQL database, trusted by millions of developers. The Supabase and Sentry integration gives developers real-time alerts on database and edge function issues, and the context needed to resolve them fast like client and server-side traces, breadcrumbs, and errors for their database calls. 

In this workshop, the Supabase developer relations team will demo connecting a Next.js project to Supabase, and integrating Sentry. Learn how Supabase can improve the performance and scale of your PostgreSQL database, and how Sentry can notify you about issues in real-time and surface the context you need to fix them. This workshop will cover:

  • Overview of Supabase and how Sentry helps
  • Connecting a Next.js project to Supabase
  • How to integrate Supabase with Sentry
  • Code-level context and metrics available in Sentry
