Supabase + Sentry Integration

Detect and resolve database and edge functions issues fast.See the docs
Instrument the Supabase JavaScript client with the Sentry SDK integration to start collecting client and server-side traces, breadcrumbs and errors for your database calls. You can configure alerts within Sentry to know when database query performance degrades or when errors occur.Learn More
Through the Sentry Deno SDK, you can easily track errors and exceptions in your Supabase Edge Functions. Supabase allows you to run Typescript in their edge runtimes on Deno servers, and with the SDK you can ensure that with every new deploy of your code you’re notified of error or performance issues.
Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.