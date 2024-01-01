Supabase + Sentry Integration

Trace Slow Queries and Capture DB Errors

Instrument the Supabase JavaScript client with the Sentry SDK integration to start collecting client and server-side traces, breadcrumbs and errors for your database calls. You can configure alerts within Sentry to know when database query performance degrades or when errors occur.

Monitor Edge Functions

Through the Sentry Deno SDK, you can easily track errors and exceptions in your Supabase Edge Functions. Supabase allows you to run Typescript in their edge runtimes on Deno servers, and with the SDK you can ensure that with every new deploy of your code you’re notified of error or performance issues.

