Resources

Why upgrade to the latest version of Sentry?

PDFSentrySelf-Hosted

Running the latest version of Sentry reduces regressions and vulnerabilities in your instance but also gives you access to the latest features (which means less work for you).

Compare version 9.0 to the latest version of Sentry (below) or learn more about upgrading here.

Download file

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.