Perception Exceptions

  • Where Do Logs Fit in Our Observability Toolbox?

    Yes, you need logs… but it’s not the only tool you should be using to have a full view of your application’s health.

  • Using Errors to Understand our Users (Episode 1)

    When dealing with bugs, context is key, and the more details and insight we have from our users the better! Also, in this episode we say the words "Star Wars" multiple times!

  • Using Errors to Understand our Users (Episode 2)

    When dealing with bugs, context is key, and the more details and insight we have from our users the better! Also, in this episode we use a hammer and interact with a hologram!

  • Teamwork & Collaboration for Engineers

    On this episode of Exception Perceptions, we’re talking all about teamwork! We’re joined by our first special guest: our very own product manager, Sara!

  • Turning C# into a 5-Star Mobile App with Xamarin

    On this episode, Xamarin + Azure Cloud Developer Advocate Brandon Minnick stopped by to chat about Xamarin with Sentry’s Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon.

