Sentry Expands Platform Capabilities to Improve Developer Workflows

New features help developers cut time to solve critical code-level issues by more easily surfacing context that matters.

SAN FRANCISCO — May 06, 2021 — Sentry, the leader in application monitoring, today announced new and enhanced platform capabilities designed to improve developer workflows and productivity by making it easier to find and resolve the issues that really matter, faster.

Developers are under pressure to write more code than ever to create and sustain applications that are increasingly important to business. Yet, many do not have accurate, real-time visibility into the problems their customers face, resulting in poor experiences and wasted time trying to triage after the fact. Research shows that 15 bugs per 1000 lines of code find their way to customers, and fixing those bugs consumes as much as 75% of developers’ time.

Sentry solves for this challenge by helping developers understand the impact of code in real time, and by delivering context into their workflows to save hours, or even days, resolving issues. With just a few lines of code, developers see what matters most, solve more quickly, and continuously educate their teams, so they can improve their applications.

“Our focus has always been on delivering solutions that help all developers get to the root cause of issues with unparalleled depth, so developers can solve, not just quickly, but also comprehensively,” said Milin Desai, CEO, Sentry. “These new features further advance that mission by expanding search, trace, and review capabilities for both error and performance monitoring to surface the most critical issues and trace them back to the problematic code.”

Sentry is making it easier to more quickly see and solve problems while learning about application health along the way with new capabilities that streamline developer workflows:

With Review List , Sentry users now have fast, easy access to the highest-priority issues. They can cut through the noise of alerts with one simple-to-parse list of the most urgent priorities, including new critical issues, regressions, and the problems that cannot be ignored any longer.

, Sentry users now have fast, easy access to the highest-priority issues. They can cut through the noise of alerts with one simple-to-parse list of the most urgent priorities, including new critical issues, regressions, and the problems that cannot be ignored any longer. Expanded search and filtering capabilities enable individual developers to more easily find the issues they are responsible for, or that were caused by the changes that they or their team committed.

enable individual developers to more easily find the issues they are responsible for, or that were caused by the changes that they or their team committed. Sentry’s existing formatted stack trace capability lets developers jump past an application’s library code directly into the code they care about. And now, with stack trace linking , Sentry users can deep-link to their repository in GitHub to see the broken code in the context of where it lives in their codebase.

, Sentry users can deep-link to their repository in GitHub to see the broken code in the context of where it lives in their codebase. Quick Trace provides a full trace, along with related frontend and backend services, serving as a mini map to easily navigate between errors and performance issues across the whole platform. Developers can see a trace, its descendants, children and related errors, and then, with a single click, see all the transactions contributing to the performance issue or bounce to the related error.

provides a full trace, along with related frontend and backend services, serving as a mini map to easily navigate between errors and performance issues across the whole platform. Developers can see a trace, its descendants, children and related errors, and then, with a single click, see all the transactions contributing to the performance issue or bounce to the related error. When investigating performance issues across multiple services, Trace View provides a consolidated look at everything that happened across frontend and backend systems. It shows all the related transactions with their durations, so developers can easily pinpoint the source of any slowdowns. And if errors occurred, developers can see exactly which transactions were affected to spot cascaded errors and quickly get to the root of the problem.

provides a consolidated look at everything that happened across frontend and backend systems. It shows all the related transactions with their durations, so developers can easily pinpoint the source of any slowdowns. And if errors occurred, developers can see exactly which transactions were affected to spot cascaded errors and quickly get to the root of the problem. Improved alerting capabilities offer a consolidated list of all alerts with the status of each alert front and center, so developers immediately know what needs attention. Also, developers can filter alerts by name and team owner to quickly determine who can or should take action. Alerts now provide more details as well. Sentry users can view the entire alert history, associated errors, transactions, and conditions, in one screen—everything needed to solve the issue down to a minute-by-minute recap.

Sentry is mission-critical in shipping performant software. The company offers error monitoring across nearly every language and framework and performance monitoring for Android, React Native, JavaScript, .NET, Go, Python, Java, PHP, and Ruby—all with just a few lines of code. Learn more about the platform’s new features on the company blog.

About Sentry

For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see more clearly, solve more quickly, and learn continuously about their applications — from frontend to backend. Loved by more than 1 million developers and 97,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies, including Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Learn more at sentry.io or follow Sentry on GitHub, Twitter, Dribbble or LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

sentry@lookleftmarketing.com

