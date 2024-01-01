Like stack traces,
but more and better

Sentry enhances stack traces with all the information you wish they had.

Try Sentry For FreeSee the docs

Source code

Sentry shows your source code right in the stack trace, so you don’t need to find it yourself.

Error filters

In noisy traces, you can filter to see just your application errors, include framework errors, or show the raw trace.

Stack locals

In Python and PHP, Sentry will display the values of local variables at the time of each error.

Compression got you down?

Sentry can show your source code even if it has been minified, compiled, transpiled, beguiled, or bibliophiled.

Sourcemaps for JavaScript

React(JSX), ES6, and CoffeeScript

See the docs

Symbolication for Cocoa

macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and iOS

See the docs

Sensitive data scrubbing

We automatically scrub things that look like credit cards, or contain things like password, secret, or api_key.

You can also specify custom values to scrub and filter data on the client side before it gets sent to us.

See the docs

We do other cool things too

BreadcrumbsContextCross Project IssuesCustom QueriesDashboardsDistributed TracingOwnersReleasesStacktrace
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.