Sentry shows you everything you need to know
to find and fix errors.
Sentry can associate errors with a specific release so you’ll know exactly when errors are introduced.
Fixed the problem? Suppress duplicate errors and receive notifications if things regress in a future release.
Sentry knows which environment each error comes from, so you can snooze those staging errors until tomorrow morning.
Errors include detailed information about their environment so you’ll understand the conditions the error occurred in.
Triage on the fly by environment filtering to see only the errors that matter to you in your development lifecycle.
Filter errors by user, to look into the exact errors they report and the history of their occurance.See the docs
Search and filter custom tags that you supply and receive alerts when custom conditions are met.See the docs
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.