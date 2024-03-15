Answers by Sentry

Access GET parameters in Express on Node.js

David Y.

The Problem

How do I access GET parameters in a URL’s query string in a Node.js Express application?

The Solution

We can access the GET parameters of the current URL using req.query():

const express = require("express");

const app = express();

app.get("/", (req, res) => {
  res.send(`GET parameters: ${JSON.stringify(req.query)}`);
});

app.listen(8000);

Given the URL http://localhost:8000?id=1&firstname=Jane&surname=Doe, this code will return an HTTP response with the following content:

GET parameters: {"id":"1","firstname":"Jane","surname":"Doe"}

