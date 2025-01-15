Access to localhost was denied | You don't have authorization to view this page. HTTP ERROR 403
Matthew C.—
When running a local development server for a Node.js app, you may get the following error in your browser:
Access to localhost was denied You don't have authorization to view this page. HTTP ERROR 403
This occurs when you don’t have access rights. For example, you would encounter a
403 error when sending a request to a protected API endpoint without the required access token.
Let’s address five common reasons you may be denied access to the localhost:
If your API endpoint requires authentication, check that the access token in your request is correct and that you have the required permissions. For example, an admin-only endpoint would require admin permissions.
To connect to the localhost web server, you need to provide both the IP address and the port number:
127.0.0.1:5000
If the port is already in use, you won’t be able to access your local development server. Check that the port is not being used by another server or application.
If you use port
5000 or
7000 on a machine running macOS version 12 (Monterey) or above, the issue may caused by the macOS AirPlay Receiver, which runs on port 5000. You can fix this problem by using a different port for your local host server or turning off the AirPlay Receiver.
To switch off the AirPlay Receiver:
AirPlay Receiver in the Settings dialog window.
If you are using separate frontend and backend repos, you need to configure CORS. To allow cross-origin requests, add the frontend origin to the
Access-Control-Allow-Origin header. In an Express app, you can install the
cors
npm package and add an origin as shown in the code below:
const cors = require("cors"); const corsOptions = { origin: 'http://127.0.0.1:5000', }; app.use(cors(corsOptions));
Your local server may lack file or resource permissions for the current user. In Windows, you can use the following steps to check whether the user running the local web server has the correct permissions to access a folder’s data:
If your access to a port or folder has been blocked by your antivirus software or firewall, you can either use a different port or change your antivirus or firewall settings.
Localhost is the hostname of the IP address that developers use to run a web server on their local computer:
127.0.0.1
