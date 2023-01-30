How do I debug a Node.js server application?
Node.js contains a built-in debugger that can interface with Chromium-based web browsers and popular IDEs such as Visual Studio Code and JetBrains WebStorm. Start the debugger by supplying the
--inspect flag when running your server code.
node --inspect myApp.js
This will start a debugging server on
127.0.0.1:9229. Follow the official instructions to connect to the server with your favourite browser or IDE.
If you do not want to debug through a browser or editor, you can use Node.js’s simple CLI-based debugger by running
node inspect:
node inspect myApp.js
Type
help for a list of debugging commands.
