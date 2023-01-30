Answers by Sentry

Debug a Node.js server application

David Y.

The problem

How do I debug a Node.js server application?

The solution

Node.js contains a built-in debugger that can interface with Chromium-based web browsers and popular IDEs such as Visual Studio Code and JetBrains WebStorm. Start the debugger by supplying the --inspect flag when running your server code.

node --inspect myApp.js

This will start a debugging server on 127.0.0.1:9229. Follow the official instructions to connect to the server with your favourite browser or IDE.

If you do not want to debug through a browser or editor, you can use Node.js’s simple CLI-based debugger by running node inspect:

node inspect myApp.js

Type help for a list of debugging commands.

