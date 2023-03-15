Git src refspec master does not match any error message

When attempting to push commits to a remote branch with Git, you get the following error messages:
error: src refspec master does not match any. error: failed to push some refs to '<REMOTE_URL>'
This error message usually indicates that the branch you’re attempting to push does not exist. This could happen if you neglect to create an initial commit on a given branch, after you change the name of a branch, or if you misspell the branch name.
To resolve the issue, first check the push command. For example, if you’ve changed the primary branch name from
master to
main, running
git push origin master will produce this error message, and you should run
git push origin main instead.
If you’re trying to push a branch that hasn’t been created yet, you should create it first.
git checkout -b my-new-branch git add . git commit -m "New branch" git push -u origin my-new-branch
If your branch contains no commits (check this by seeing whether
git log produces an error message), create a commit before you can push.
git add . git commit -m "Initial commit" git push -u origin main
