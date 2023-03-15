Git src refspec master does not match any error message

David Y.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

When attempting to push commits to a remote branch with Git, you get the following error messages:

Click to Copy error: src refspec master does not match any. error: failed to push some refs to '<REMOTE_URL>'

The Solution

This error message usually indicates that the branch you’re attempting to push does not exist. This could happen if you neglect to create an initial commit on a given branch, after you change the name of a branch, or if you misspell the branch name.

To resolve the issue, first check the push command. For example, if you’ve changed the primary branch name from master to main , running git push origin master will produce this error message, and you should run git push origin main instead.

If you’re trying to push a branch that hasn’t been created yet, you should create it first.

Click to Copy git checkout -b my-new-branch git add . git commit -m "New branch" git push -u origin my-new-branch

If your branch contains no commits (check this by seeing whether git log produces an error message), create a commit before you can push.