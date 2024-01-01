Cover photo

Error Monitoring

Resolve errors with max efficiency, not max effort. Get actionable insights to resolve the most important code-related issues. Track, debug, and resolve errors across any language or framework with tailored context to get to the root cause every time.

Understand what your code is thinking. Really.

Connecting issues to their root cause doesn’t have to be a guessing game. With full-stack monitoring, you get added context about the application state so you’re able to quickly understand the impact of specific problems. What’s more, all unhandled exceptions are automatically captured, with individual errors rolling up into larger issues.

Fill in the blanks about errors

See what the app was doing when the error occurred: user interactions, AJAX requests, debug logs, network requests, and more. When errors happen, Sentry can prompt users for feedback so you can compare their experiences to the data.

Maintain quality and stability with Release Health

Get real-time visibility across releases to see core metrics like crash-free sessions, version adoption, and failure rate so you can see the moment a release starts to degrade and quickly take action.

“Sentry’s high-quality tooling helps Disney+ maintain high-quality service to its tens of millions of global subscribers.”

Andrew Hay
Director of Streaming Services
Disney+
Debugging Any Code Exception

Aggregate errors by details like HTTP request, hostname, and app version to see what’s new, a priority, or a trend.

Assign custom tags to reproduce the error environment specific to your application, business, and users.

Answer the most important questions: In which app release did the bug occur? Was it the kraken?

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

Any runtime, Any device

Use Sentry to collect and process errors and performance issues from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Go
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Flutter
  • React
  • Ruby
  • GitHub
  • Gitlab
  • Jira
  • Rookout
  • Shortcut
  • Bitbucket
  • Datadog
  • Heroku
  • Slack
  • Pagerduty
  • Segment
  • Trello

    Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

    Sentry supports every major language, framework, and library. You can browse each of them here.

    You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

    Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.

    If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.

    Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.

    Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.

    Resolve errors with max efficiency, not max effort

