How do I fix "npm run watch" saying npm ERR! Missing script: "watch"?
Richard C.—
If you run
npm run watch you might get the error:
$ npm run watch npm ERR! Missing script: "watch"
The
npm run command reads all the properties of the
scripts object in your
package.json file and runs the command matching the value after
run. In this case, npm tries to find a property called
watch, which is missing from the
package.json file.
The error occurs because the framework you are using, such as Laravel, used to have a
watch script, but has upgraded from Webpack to a newer bundling framework, like Vite, in recent versions.
First open
package.json and look at the
scripts entries. For example:
{ "scripts": { "dev": "vite", "build": "vite build" }, ... }
Find a script property that matches what you used to do with
watch. In the example above,
dev is similar. In your framework and package file, the script may be called
test or
run or any name that does not involve production or building.
Now run npm using that script name, such as
npm run dev. Your app should run correctly. Don’t forget to run
npm install first to install the necessary dependencies.
If you don’t have a script entry for your local machine, read the documentation for the bundler you are using, such as Vite, Parcel, or Webpack, and add it to your
package.json file.
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.