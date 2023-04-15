How do I resolve a "Cannot find module" error using Node.js?

You have a JavaScript dependency in your Node.js project. When you try to import an item from the dependency module, you get the following Node.js error:
Error: Cannot find module '<module name>'
This error occurs when Node.js can’t find a module that you imported into your code. The name of the missing module is provided in the error message. How do you fix this error?
This error is caused by a missing dependency, an incorrect file path, an outdated dependency, or corrupt files. The commands shown in the solution are for the npm package manager. There are equivalent commands for Yarn and pnpm.
When a project’s Node.js dependencies are installed, they are added to the
node_modules folder in the root directory of the project. Check the
package.json file to see if the missing module is in the project’s
dependencies or
devDependencies. If it is not, install the dependency:
npm install <dependency name>
If the dependency is in the
package.json file, make sure that the
node_modules folder is in the root folder of the project and that the missing module is in the
node_modules folder. Also, make sure that the file path in the module import is correct.
The issue may be caused by importing from an outdated module. To fix this, update the dependency to the latest version:
npm update [<pkg>...]
If all else fails, you can try the following:
node_modules folder:
rm -rf node_modules
package-lock.json file:
rm -f package-lock.json
npm cache clean --force
npm install
If you still have an error, you can try to reinstall Node.js and npm to make sure that you have the latest versions and that any corrupted files are replaced.
