Insomnia: Error: SSL peer certificate or SSH remote key was not OK
Matthew C.—
When testing a server API endpoint by making an HTTP request using Insomnia, you may get the following response error:
Error: SSL peer certificate or SSH remote key was not OK
Note that if you’re making an HTTP request, the “SSH remote key” part of the error message is irrelevant, as Secure Shell (SSH) is a different network protocol.
There are two reasons you may encounter this error.
If you are testing on a local development server, you can disable SSL certificates validation:
If you use a client certificate, you can import the certificate into Insomnia and assign the client certificate to a specific domain name.
The error may be caused
libcurl builds that require the use of OpenSSL for SSL/TLS in older versions of Insomnia. By default, modern macOS systems use Secure Transport for SSL/TLS and cannot use OpenSSL unless they have been configured to do so. Insomnia version 8.5 fixed this issue by making
libcurl builds for macOS use Secure Transport for SSL/TLS.
If you’re using an earlier version of Insomnia than version 8.5 on a macOS, upgrade to the latest Insomnia version.
