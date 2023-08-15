JavaScript check if variable exists (is defined/initialized)

How can I check whether a variable is defined in JavaScript? I am considering the following options:
if (myVariable)
if (myVariable != null)
if (typeof myVariable !== "undefined")
Assuming the variable is of any type, which of these is the most accurate way of checking it is defined? Is there another, better way?
To check that a variable is defined, avoiding false positives and false negatives, we must check that its type is not
undefined, using the
typeof operator and strict inequality:
let myVariable; if (typeof myVariable !== "undefined") { console.log("myVariable is defined!"); } else { console.log("myVariable is not defined!"); // this line will be printed }
The expression
if (myVariable) will produce false negatives, as it fails for
falsy values of
myVariable. For example, if
myVariable is defined as
0 or
false, this check will fail.
const myVariable = 0; if (myVariable) { console.log("myVariable is defined!"); } else { console.log("myVariable is not defined!"); // this line will be printed, even though myVariable is defined above }
The expression
if (myVariable != null) will produce false positives, as a variable can be defined with the value
null.
const myVariable = null; if (myVariable !== null) { console.log("myVariable is defined!"); } else { console.log("myVariable is not defined!"); // this line will be printed, even though myVariable is defined above }
if (typeof myVariable !== 'undefined') works best as it is highly specific and eliminates both false positives and false negatives.
For more about the difference between
undefined and
null, see this answer.
