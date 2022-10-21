Undefined versus null in JavaScript

October 21, 2022

The Problem

What is the difference between the values undefined and null in JavaScript?

The Solution

When a variable has been declared but not yet assigned a value, it will have the type and value undefined . undefined is one of JavaScript’s primitive types.

let myVar; console.log(myVar); // will print "undefined" console.log(typeof myVar); // will also print "undefined"

When a variable has not been declared or assigned, it will also be of type undefined and throw a ReferenceError when accessed. Therefore, typeof will produce the same result for declared but undefined variables and undeclared variables.

console.log(undeclaredVar); // will throw a ReferenceError console.log(typeof undeclaredVar); // will print "undefined"

In contrast, null is a value that represents nothing. Think of null as an empty container and undefined as the absence of a container. A variable will only have the value null when it is explicitly assigned, and will be of type object .

const myVar = null; console.log(myVar); // will print "null" console.log(typeof myVar); // will print "object"

The difference between undefined and null is important when using JavaScript’s equality operators. null and undefined are considered the same when using loose equality ( == ) but not when using strict equality ( === ).