`module.exports` in Node.js

David Y.

January 30, 2023

The problem

What is the purpose of Node.js’s module.exports and do I use it?

The solution

Node.js uses the CommonJS module system to allow developers to distribute their code across multiple files and make use of third-party libraries. module.exports is part of the CommonJS specification – it defines the object that is created when a file is imported using require() . This gives developers control over which parts of a file can be accessed externally, allowing for encapsulation.

Consider the following module code, which provides methods for retrieving names in different formats.

Click to Copy // names.js module function lastname() { // private function return "Doe"; } function firstname() { // private function return "Jane"; } function firstnameLastname() { // public function return `${firstname()} ${lastname()}`; } function lastnameFirstname() { // public function return `${lastname()}, ${firstname()}`; } module.exports = { firstnameLastname, lastnameFirstname }; // object to be returned by require()

This module contains four functions, but only the last two are included in module.exports . If we require() this module in another file, we will not be able to call firstname() or lastname() .