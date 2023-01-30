`module.exports` in Node.js

What is the purpose of Node.js’s
module.exports and do I use it?
Node.js uses the CommonJS module system to allow developers to distribute their code across multiple files and make use of third-party libraries.
module.exports is part of the CommonJS specification – it defines the object that is created when a file is imported using
require(). This gives developers control over which parts of a file can be accessed externally, allowing for encapsulation.
Consider the following module code, which provides methods for retrieving names in different formats.
// names.js module function lastname() { // private function return "Doe"; } function firstname() { // private function return "Jane"; } function firstnameLastname() { // public function return `${firstname()} ${lastname()}`; } function lastnameFirstname() { // public function return `${lastname()}, ${firstname()}`; } module.exports = { firstnameLastname, lastnameFirstname }; // object to be returned by require()
This module contains four functions, but only the last two are included in
module.exports. If we
require() this module in another file, we will not be able to call
firstname() or
lastname().
const names = require("names.js"); // require() returns the object assigned to module.exports console.log(names.firstnameLastname()); // will print "Jane Doe" console.log(names.lastnameFirstname()); // will print "Doe, Jane" console.log(names.firstname()); // will produce an error console.log(names.lastname()); // will produce an error
