When using Multer (which is a Node.js middleware for handling multipart/form-data) with TypeScript, you may encounter the following error:

"Namespace 'global.Express' has no exported member 'Multer'"

This error indicates that Multer types aren’t available in the app.

The Solution

Install the Multer types as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev @types/multer

If you’re using the built-in Multer module in NestJS for file uploads, use the Express.Multer.File type after installing the Multer types. You can then import the Multer file type from Express.js:

import { Express } from 'express';

// ...

@Post('upload')
@UseInterceptors(FileInterceptor('file'))
uploadFile(@UploadedFile() file: Express.Multer.File) {
  console.log(file);
}

// ...

If your server build works in a macOS or Windows environment but not in a Linux environment, it may be a filename case sensitivity issue. For example, the following Multer import works in macOS or Windows but not in Linux:

import Multer from "Multer";

Use lowercase, not sentence case, for the Multer import, as the Linux file system is case sensitive:

import multer from "multer";
