Namespace 'global.Express' has no exported member 'Multer'

Matthew C. — August 15, 2024

When using Multer (which is a Node.js middleware for handling multipart/form-data ) with TypeScript, you may encounter the following error:

Click to Copy Click to Copy "Namespace 'global.Express' has no exported member 'Multer'"

This error indicates that Multer types aren’t available in the app.

The Solution

Install the Multer types as a development dependency:

Click to Copy Click to Copy npm install --save-dev @types/multer

If you’re using the built-in Multer module in NestJS for file uploads, use the Express.Multer.File type after installing the Multer types. You can then import the Multer file type from Express.js:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { Express } from 'express'; // ... @Post('upload') @UseInterceptors(FileInterceptor('file')) uploadFile(@UploadedFile() file: Express.Multer.File) { console.log(file); } // ...

If your server build works in a macOS or Windows environment but not in a Linux environment, it may be a filename case sensitivity issue. For example, the following Multer import works in macOS or Windows but not in Linux:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import Multer from "Multer";

Use lowercase, not sentence case, for the Multer import, as the Linux file system is case sensitive: