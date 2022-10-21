What's the difference between `dependencies`, `devDependencies`, and `peerDependencies` in npm `package.json` file?

Naveera A.

October 21, 2022

The Problem

A package.json file often contains different types of dependencies. For example:

Click to Copy { "name": "my-project", "dependencies": { "foo": "^1.0.0" }, "devDependencies": { "bar": "^1.2.1" }, "peerDependencies": { "baz": "^2.5.4" }, "optionalDependencies": { "boo": "^3.1.0" } }

What is the difference between these dependencies?

The Solution

Dependencies are the packages that your project depends on. But dependencies may serve various purposes. For example, you may need a dependency to build your project, another to run it, another to test it, and so on.

For this reason, in a package.json file, different types of dependencies are listed in different objects. Each object stands for a different type of dependency.

The dependencies Object

The dependencies object specifies the packages that you need to run your code. For example React, Vue, Firebase, etc.

When you run npm install some-package , npm installs the package and adds it to the dependencies object in the package.json file.

If you are working on someone else’s code (let’s say you cloned a repository from GitHub), and you run npm install from the root folder of the project, npm will install all the dependencies that are listed in the dependencies object.

The devDependencies Object

The devDependencies object maps the packages that you will only need during the development of your project. You don’t need them to run your code in production. For example, a testing framework like Jest, or other utilities like ESLint.

When you run npm install some-package --save-dev , npm installs the package and adds it to the devDependencies object in the package.json file.

If you run npm install on a cloned repository, npm assumes that you are developing the project. That’s why it will also install all the dependencies listed in the devDependencies object.

If you do not want to install devDependencies you can use the --production flag, like so:

npm install --production

The package manager will only install the dependencies listed in the dependencies object.

The peerDependencies Object

The peerDependencies object is a little different to the other dependencies.

For one, you only need peerDependencies if you are developing your own plugin.

Let’s say you created a plugin called 'choco-chip-cookies' . Your module is relying on 'peanut-butter' , and your plugin is only compatible with v1 of 'peanut-butter' .

Click to Copy { "name": "choco-chip-cookies", "version": "1.3.5", "peerDependencies": { "peanut-butter": "1.x" } }

Adding peanut-butter to the peerDependencies object ensures that your package choco-chip-cookies can only be installed along with the major version ‘1’ of the host package peanut-butter .

According to the official npm documentation:

In npm versions 3 through 6, peerDependencies were not automatically installed, and would raise a warning if an invalid version of the peer dependency was found in the tree. As of npm v7, peerDependencies are installed by default.

You can add dependencies to the peerDependencies object by manually modifying the package.json file.

The optionalDependencies Object

As the name implies, optionalDependencies are optional.

Let’s say you have a dependency that may be used, but you would like the package manager to proceed if it cannot be found or fails to install. In that case, you can add those dependencies in the optionalDependencies object.

A good use case for optionalDependencies is if you have a dependency that won’t necessarily work on every machine. But you should have a fallback plan in case the installation fails. An example for optionalDependencies can be services like Watchman.