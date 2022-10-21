What's the difference between `dependencies`, `devDependencies`, and `peerDependencies` in npm `package.json` file?

A
package.json file often contains different types of dependencies. For example:
{ "name": "my-project", "dependencies": { "foo": "^1.0.0" }, "devDependencies": { "bar": "^1.2.1" }, "peerDependencies": { "baz": "^2.5.4" }, "optionalDependencies": { "boo": "^3.1.0" } }
What is the difference between these dependencies?
Dependencies are the packages that your project depends on. But dependencies may serve various purposes. For example, you may need a dependency to build your project, another to run it, another to test it, and so on.
For this reason, in a
package.json file, different types of dependencies are listed in different objects. Each object stands for a different type of dependency.
dependencies Object
The
dependencies object specifies the packages that you need to run your code. For example React, Vue, Firebase, etc.
When you run
npm install some-package, npm installs the package and adds it to the
dependencies object in the
package.json file.
If you are working on someone else’s code (let’s say you cloned a repository from GitHub), and you run
npm install from the root folder of the project, npm will install all the dependencies that are listed in the
dependencies object.
devDependencies Object
The
devDependencies object maps the packages that you will only need during the development of your project. You don’t need them to run your code in production. For example, a testing framework like Jest, or other utilities like ESLint.
When you run
npm install some-package --save-dev, npm installs the package and adds it to the
devDependencies object in the
package.json file.
If you run
npm install on a cloned repository, npm assumes that you are developing the project. That’s why it will also install all the dependencies listed in the
devDependencies object.
If you do not want to install
devDependencies you can use the
--production flag, like so:
npm install --production
The package manager will only install the dependencies listed in the
dependencies object.
peerDependencies Object
The
peerDependencies object is a little different to the other dependencies.
For one, you only need
peerDependencies if you are developing your own plugin.
Let’s say you created a plugin called
'choco-chip-cookies'. Your module is relying on
'peanut-butter', and your plugin is only compatible with v1 of
'peanut-butter'.
{ "name": "choco-chip-cookies", "version": "1.3.5", "peerDependencies": { "peanut-butter": "1.x" } }
Adding
peanut-butter to the
peerDependencies object ensures that your package
choco-chip-cookies can only be installed along with the major version ‘1’ of the host package
peanut-butter.
According to the official npm documentation:
In npm versions 3 through 6,
peerDependencieswere not automatically installed, and would raise a warning if an invalid version of the peer dependency was found in the tree. As of npm v7,
peerDependenciesare installed by default.
You can add dependencies to the
peerDependencies object by manually modifying the package.json file.
optionalDependencies Object
As the name implies,
optionalDependencies are optional.
Let’s say you have a dependency that may be used, but you would like the package manager to proceed if it cannot be found or fails to install. In that case, you can add those dependencies in the
optionalDependencies object.
A good use case for
optionalDependencies is if you have a dependency that won’t necessarily work on every machine. But you should have a fallback plan in case the installation fails. An example for
optionalDependencies can be services like Watchman.
You can add dependencies to the
optionalDependencies object by manually modifying the
package.json file.
