Problems When Using 'for-in' with Arrays

The
for-in operator in Node and JS itself is a little misleading and can cause hard to debug issues if you don’t understand the gotchas when using it. Certainly
for-in should never be used when iterating over an Array. This is because
for-in is not actually guaranteed to return the properties in the correct order. That can be an especially large problem when iterating over an Array.
Node/JS are blessed with lots of different solutions for this problem. The first is the
for-of operator, which actually returns the values of the array itself and guaranteed to be in the correct order.
const a = [1, 2, 3]; for (let x of a) { console.log(x); } // 1 // 2 // 3
There is also the
Array.forEach method, and it’s related helper functions like
some and
every.
a.forEach((x, idx) => { console.log(idx, x); });
However, sometimes the simplest solution is best, using a basic for loop. This has some added utility, such as being a little easier to break out of, and allowing for functionality like looping in reverse. If you initialize your variables with
let in the for loop itself, then there is the additional benefit of having those values closed within their particular run through the loop. That makes examples below possible, as each listener will be bound with the correct value.
for (let i = 0; i < a.length; i++) { someElement.addEventListener('click', e => { console.log('i is', i); }) })
If you’re looking to get a deeper understanding of how Node.js application monitoring works, take a look at the following articles:
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Node performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Node project and note your DSN
Install the Sentry Node SDK
npm install @sentry/node
const Sentry = require('@sentry/node'); Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.