Reproduce Errors Without
User Feedback

Breadcrumbs show you events that lead to errors.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo

Prioritize by business impact

See things like payment processor API calls so you can fix bugs that impact your business first.

Understand everything

See everything that might cause errors, in context, including SQL queries and debug logs.

Find the root cause

Know when crashes are caused by other errors so you don't waste time debugging the wrong thing.

Client side

Sentry's JavaScript breadcrumbs include most interaction events, from clicks and inputs to page navigation and console messages—even earlier-occurring errors.

Server side

Sentry server-side SDKs, including Python and PHP, provide breadcrumbs for logging messages, network requests, database queries, and more.

Privacy by default

Breadcrumbs don't include personal user information. For example, JavaScript breadcrumbs will show that an input was used, but not what was typed.

We do other cool things too

BreadcrumbsContextCross Project IssuesCustom QueriesDashboardsDistributed TracingOwnersReleasesStacktrace
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.