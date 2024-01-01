Microservice Observabilty

Iterate faster. Scale bigger. Maximize visibility.

From a monolith to microservices

You did it — you made the move from a monolith to a collection of microservices in the name of optimizing performance and cost. Now you have the flexibility to scale multiple teams in different locations and the freedom to tackle a new feature or let an existing service handle it.

Flexibility and freedom come with a price: visibility. In a perfect world, APIs are well-defined, giving you insight into where errors occur in any microservice.

Unfortunately, we don't live in a perfect world, and errors can't always be pinpointed across microservices. You can waste a lot of time toggling between these microservices, trying to track them down.

Distributed tracing

Save time by sending errors from each service to Sentry. Pinpoint the code behaving unexpectedly by correlating errors with a unique identifier that traces the error across services and languages.

Frontend Service

  1. Generate transactionId + set as Sentry tag.
  2. Perform request with custom transactionId header.
if (resp.status !== 200) { throw error; }
Request
500 error response

Backend Service

  1. Read in custom transactionId header and set as Sentry tag
throw Error('Something went wrong');

”Sometimes errors on the front-end have roots on the backend. We use Sentry’s tags and metadata about a request that comes in to pass along a version of distributed tracing to link these back.”

Tony Stuck
Engineering Manager at CloudFlare


