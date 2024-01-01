Microservice Observabilty

You did it — you made the move from a monolith to a collection of microservices in the name of optimizing performance and cost. Now you have the flexibility to scale multiple teams in different locations and the freedom to tackle a new feature or let an existing service handle it.
Flexibility and freedom come with a price: visibility. In a perfect world, APIs are well-defined, giving you insight into where errors occur in any microservice.
Unfortunately, we don't live in a perfect world, and errors can't always be pinpointed across microservices. You can waste a lot of time toggling between these microservices, trying to track them down.
Save time by sending errors from each service to Sentry. Pinpoint the code behaving unexpectedly by correlating errors with a unique identifier that traces the error across services and languages.
if (resp.status !== 200) { throw error; }
throw Error('Something went wrong');
