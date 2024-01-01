Mobile Crash Reporting and App Monitoring

Solve crashes and performance issues fast, before they affect your customers. Find and fix root causes with actionable insights, save time with custom workflows, and optimize app quality with a complete mobile monitoring solution.
Customize alerts to take action on crashes and errors before they become widespread. Mobile crash reporting lets your team investigate crashes by device type, OS, and release with actionable, real-time insights, including breadcrumbs, screenshots, stack traces, and suspect commits. Triage and assign issues for fast resolution.
Identify and solve mobile application performance issues, like long app start times, janky frame rendering, and slow HTTP requests, before they impact your customer’s experience. With Profiling, collect and analyze code from real user devices in production so you can quickly see which functions are contributing to a slow span and fix what’s urgent faster.
Reduce context switching and troubleshooting time with a single, centralized platform for mobile app monitoring and crash reporting as well as web and backend. With Distributed Tracing, identify backend issues that may affect mobile performance, without consulting other tools or engineers.
Unlike Firebase Crashlytics, Sentry provides actionable insights into crashes and errors, customizable workflow tools, and product investments to enable innovation and scale.
SDK Coverage
Context and Insights
Offers metadata, stack traces, keys, logs
Workflow
Innovation & Scale
Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.
Solve crashes and performance issues fast, before they affect your customers.
Mobile crash reporting significantly enhances app quality by identifying and resolving issues that cause crashes and instability. It offers real-time insights into crash occurrences, enabling developers to diagnose root causes and prioritize bug fixes effectively. This proactive approach prevents frequent disruptions, ensuring smoother app functionality and higher user satisfaction.
Mobile application monitoring is essential for teams that want to deliver positive mobile experiences. It is the process of observing and analyzing overall application health, including stability, performance, and user experience. A variety of factors can influence mobile performance, including application code, device type, server load, and network connectivity. Mobile application monitoring helps developers identify and quantify issues with application stability and performance, like the number of crashes over a specific period of time, so they can prioritize and solve root causes.
Sentry offers SDKs for native frameworks (Android and iOS), as well as cross-platform frameworks (Flutter, React Native, .net Maui) and Unity.
Sentry doesn’t impact mobile performance. If you look at the configuration options when you initialize Sentry in your code, you'll see there's nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app's performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind. With only a few lines of code and no agents, you can implement Sentry quickly without worrying about the impact on your app’s performance.
Our SDKs are designed to be non-blocking, running asynchronously in a background thread. They consume negligible memory and processing power.
Crashlytics is a lightweight, mobile-only tool that only reports critical crash rates for Android, iOS, Flutter, and Unity (but not React Native). It does not offer deep context into issues with suspect commits, codeowners, and automatic non-fatal error capture; holistic monitoring from frontend to backend; or collaboration tools like issue triage or assignment.
Sentry is a fullstack error and performance monitoring solution that provides actionable insights into crashes across devices and app versions as well as powerful collaboration tools, helping teams troubleshoot and resolve issues faster. Learn more.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.