Resources

Workshop: Frontend Performance Monitoring 101

EventPerformance Monitoring

Want to uncover slow page loads and know what’s causing slow app response times? Let Sentry Performance be your guide. Learn the basics of application performance monitoring with Sentry in this workshop.

This session covers:

Featuring

  • Linda Ye

    Product Marketing (Host)

  • Gideon Lapshun

    Solutions Engineer

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.