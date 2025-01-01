Resources

Monitor and Debug Laravel Applications with Sentry

Laravel is so in right now, so of course we’re going hands-on!

Our demo app ErrorFix has had a rebrand to Unborked, and with it, a whole new architecture that’s barely held together by try/catch blocks, and Log::debug’s. To debug it, we’ll bring Sentry in from the ground floor, and show how it helps you get everything back to green check-marks and passing tests.

We’ll jump in on getting…

  • Errors tracking up and running, with all the context of your React frontend and Laravel backend
  • Show how Session Replays let you understand the real user experience, without you having to build out complicated repros
  • Explore how Traces let you measure performance and app functionality across the whole stack
  • And if we’re lucky; the robots from Seer and Autofix will make an appearance, tell us how to get things back up and running
