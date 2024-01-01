Solve Mobile Bugs with Session Replay

Jasmin KassasProduct ManagerSentry
Michelle ZhangSoftware EngineerSentry
Krystof WoldrichSoftware EngineerSentry
When your mobile app crashes at login or certain images fail to load at checkout, pinpointing the issue across various device types, app versions, and network variables can feel like finding a needle in a haystack.
Join Jasmin Kassas and Michelle Zhang as they give an end-to-end walkthrough of how you can watch real user sessions to debug mobile crashes using Mobile Replay — without having to talk to a customer or keep multiple devices on your desktop. Plus, learn how you can get started as an early adopter.
In this workshop you will learn how to:
