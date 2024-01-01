Solve Mobile Bugs with Session Replay

Resources

    Jasmin Kassas, Product Manager, Sentry

    Michelle Zhang, Software Engineer, Sentry

    Krystof Woldrich, Software Engineer, Sentry

When your mobile app crashes at login or certain images fail to load at checkout, pinpointing the issue across various device types, app versions, and network variables can feel like finding a needle in a haystack.

Join Jasmin Kassas and Michelle Zhang as they give an end-to-end walkthrough of how you can watch real user sessions to debug mobile crashes using Mobile Replay — without having to talk to a customer or keep multiple devices on your desktop. Plus, learn how you can get started as an early adopter.

In this workshop you will learn how to:

  • Reproduce mobile issues with Session Replay and the types of problems it helps solve
  • Leverage network requests, device tags, and other Replay debugging context to confirm and troubleshoot faster
  • set up Mobile Replay in open beta
  • Protect user privacy with Mobile Replay’s out-of-the-box privacy controls
