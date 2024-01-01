Debugging Microservices & Distributed Systems

This resource explores the complexities of debugging modern web applications, particularly within microservices architectures. It highlights the shift from monolithic to microservices architectures, driven by companies like Netflix and Amazon, to improve scalability, flexibility, and resilience. This resource discusses:
In the early 2010s, companies like Netflix and Amazon moved from a monolithic architecture (all the code for all the projects and APIs and services in one place) towards a microservices architecture to improve scalability, flexibility, and resilience for the on-demand content being streamed worldwide. But it really wasn’t until the mid-2010s when Fowler and Lewis wrote “Microservices: a definition of this new architectural term” that we saw the emergence of tooling and frameworks to take advantage and fortify this new shift to a microservices architecture to really become mainstream.
Now, in the mid-2020s, you probably use microservices for:
Having a microservices architecture makes it easy to remain flexible, which can enable your team to keep the entire system up to date and even enable a faster integration of new technologies. Microservices make it easy to swap out one microservice for another or isolate improvements (bug fixes and performance issues).
Isolated testing and reverting is also made much easier with a microservices architecture. Tests can range from testing an individual unit to testing across the entire system, which makes it much easier to find the root cause of an issue because the smaller units are being tested in isolation. And, when an issue does come up, an individual unit can be reverted quickly without affecting the entire system.
Keeping data (and types!) consistent across the entire codebase, as microservices change or get swapped out, can pose a challenge. With individual pieces of a system being tested, sometimes the more complex edge cases that are system-wide get missed. Deploying also becomes increasingly difficult as you need solid orchestration and automation tools to ensure they’re each up and running and ready in the right order and correctly.
Perhaps most challenging is the huge communication overhead both within the system and the engineering teams themselves. This overhead affects performance, quality, and reliability of the application. There is only so much you can do to optimize each individual service you’re using, and oftentimes you don’t even have control over the performance of said service because it’s a third-party service. Sometimes the effects of one service show up in another part of your application unexpectedly, making debugging issues your users are experiencing a very stressful scavenger hunt.
We’re now seeing products like Amazon Prime Video moving away from a microservice architecture, improving performance and reducing operational costs by over 90%. The costs of debugging have probably also been significantly reduced since tracing and consistency is likely much easier with a more traditional, monolithic architecture.
And for companies like monday.com who choose to continue using microservices, it becomes critical to use debuggabilty tools, like Sentry, to seamlessly trace across all distributed services, despite the complexity of a growing architecture.
There are ways to mitigate the challenges microservice architectures have, and support effective debugging workflows that make the system relatively easy to maintain.
Building a healthy system with a microservices architecture heavily relies on one thing:
Having the right tools
Suggested tools are often in the IDE, logging, monitoring, and observability spaces. But I suggest you think more monolithically (pun intended) about your actual debugging workflow. Because, I don’t know about you, but trying to follow logs for a system that uses a different microservice for authorization, payments, inventory, orders, content, notifications, customer support, analytics, and AI and decipher where the slowdown is, or which customers it’s affecting, or which release caused the issue sounds… impossible.
Here are some basic suggestions for your development environment:
When trying to debug an application built on a microservices architecture, you have to be ready to employ many debugging techniques. The distributed nature of the system makes the root cause of the issue harder to find.
The three pillars of observability are metrics, logs, and traces. Metrics can often be the initial indicator that something is going wrong. If there is a major change in how users are interacting with your application, or a drop in clicks or visits to specific areas of your website, you know there is likely an issue that is triggering that change in user behavior. From there, you might have to dig through logs and try to decipher where an issue is occurring. Once you think you’ve found the culprit, or at least the general area where it might be, leveraging tracing can help you fully visualize and understand where data is moving across your system.
Debugging with root cause analysis is easier with the support of metrics, logs, and traces. While you are systematically ruling out potential causes, you can leverage the data from observability tools to decide whether a part of the system needs further investigation, or can be confirmed as operational. But what is often missing from traditional observability tools is the context across all dependencies, configurations, users, and code changes.
A tool centered around debuggability, like Sentry, will help you resolve your issues even faster. While you’re exploring any span along the trace, Sentry provides context that is relevant for developers to not only pinpoint where the issue is coming from but also determine whether this particular issue should be prioritized over others.
If, through your initial scoping of the issue, you discover that there is likely an issue with a specific API you are calling, it is probably a good idea to test whether the API requests are successful, performant, and whether the requests and responses are conforming to the expected formats. You can use tools like Postman or curl to test endpoints.
If the issue is more of a performance issue, you should be using a profiler. Profiling tools help you monitor CPU, memory, and I/O usage, identify services or endpoints with high latency or resource consumption, and help you analyze the performance of individual services across your system.
Once you have determined where the issue is within the system, you are likely going to want to dive deeper into the code itself. Leveraging an IDE that supports debugging with breakpoints and stepping through code will make this a lot simpler. Running the code in debug mode within an IDE will enable you to reproduce the issue and actually see what is happening in the code at that exact moment.
But what happens when the issue isn’t locally reproducible? For example, maybe the issue is a performance issue, and you aren’t able to reproduce it because you’re on a high-end device with a solid Internet connection.
Debuggability tools, like Sentry, can be leveraged for this as well with features such as Session Replay. Replays are a video-like reproduction of what was happening on the clients device when an error or slowdown happened. Luckily, Session Replay leverages the data that Sentry has across your entire application and contextualizes the issue for you.
Often deprioritized when trying to ship quickly and often, testing is a critical component to being able to maintain and fix complex, distributed systems that use a lot of microservices. Ensuring your test framework is up to date and you are always able to check on your code coverage, maybe using a tool like Codecov, will also give you quick insights into coding errors and help you identify where there might be gaps in the system-wide assumptions made on how data flows through and use cases for your application.
Before you start signing up for a million other tools (in addition to leveraging all of the microservices you’re using), consider using a full debuggability tool like Sentry. With just a couple of lines of code and a few minutes, you can make sure your frontend, backend, mobile app… your entire system, is being monitored and giving you the data, context, and tools you need to quickly take action to debug and continue building those newer features.
